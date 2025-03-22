KUALA LUMPUR: Police are investigating a man believed to be a private university student after videos showing him allegedly committing an obscene act in the university library went viral on social media.

Subang Jaya police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said they received reports about two videos of the incident from members of the public last night.

“Initial investigations revealed that the videos show a man, suspected to be a student, engaging in an act resembling masturbation in the library while watching a video on a computer in front of him.

“The suspect’s statement has yet to be recorded. We will request the suspect’s family to bring him in for questioning next week,“ he said in a statement here today.

Wan Azlan also urged anyone with information about the incident to contact Insp. T. Vanitha at 017-2229832 or 03-78627222 or visit the Subang Jaya District Police Headquarters (IPD).

The case is being investigated under Section 294(a) of the Penal Code, which deals with obscene acts in public, and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act.