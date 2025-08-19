Police investigate upside-down Johor flag incident at Segamat hotel

SEGAMAT: Police are investigating a viral social media post showing the Johor state flag displayed upside down at a hotel in Taman Yayasan Commercial Centre.

Segamat police chief Supt Ahmad Zamry Marinsah confirmed a report was lodged yesterday regarding the incident.

Initial investigations revealed the flag was raised by two hotel employees as part of Merdeka month celebrations.

“One of them, a foreign worker, had mistakenly hoisted the flag upside down. He corrected it immediately after being alerted by his colleague,” said Ahmad Zamry in a statement.

The worker involved holds valid documents, including a passport and work permit, according to police.

The case is being probed under Section 504 of the Penal Code, Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Investigation papers will be forwarded to the state prosecution office for further action. - Bernama