KUALA LUMPUR: The police have received 58 reports regarding an alleged vending machine investment scam run by a company, resulting in total losses of RM6.7 million.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said investigations revealed that the company offered several investment packages based on promised returns but failed to pay the profits.

“Most investors were unaware whether the vending machines claimed by the organisers actually existed, and investigations are being conducted under Section 420 of the Penal Code,“ he said in a statement today.

He also reminded victims of fraud cases to lodge complaints with enforcement agencies such as the police, Bank Negara Malaysia, and the Companies Commission of Malaysia or file civil claims against the organising company to recover their losses.

“Filing complaints with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) will not help in recovering losses or expediting investigations by enforcement agencies,“ he added.

Yesterday, the Malaysian International Humanitarian Organisation (MHO) urged the police to investigate the investment scheme, claiming that 54 individuals suffered losses ranging from RM1,000 to RM450,000 each.

The NGO alleged that the company, headquartered in Johor Bahru with several branches in Seri Kembangan, Selangor, Penang, Melaka, Sabah, and Sarawak, offered three investment packages to victims.