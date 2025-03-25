Police launch investigation into dispute between motorcyclists in viral video

PETALING JAYA: Police have launched an investigation into a dispute involving two motorcyclists at a traffic light intersection which has since gone viral on social media.

Johor Bahru Utara District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Balveer Singh Mahindar Singh, said his team detected the 23-second video uploaded on TikTok.

He said that a police report had been lodged by the victim, 29, at 4.29pm on March 24, claiming that the incident occurred at 4:40 PM on March 23 at the intersection of Jalan Tampoi and Jalan Persiaran Tanjung.

“The victim was a riding a motorcycle and had stopped at the traffic light intersection before getting into a dispute with an unidentified man, who was also riding a motorcycle and had stopped at the same intersection.

“Following that, the victim was struck multiple times on the head by the suspect before the suspect left the scene,” he said in a statement.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt.

He urged anyone with information to contact the Johor Bahru Utara District Police Headquarters at 07-5563122.

At the same time, he advised the public to refrain from breaking the law.

“Act rationally and leave matters to the authorities. Avoid violence, obey the law,” he stressed.