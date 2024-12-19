MUAR: The police have launched a manhunt for two suspects in an armed robbery reported in Taman Sri Treh, here, at about 6.20 pm, last Tuesday (17 Dec).

Muar District Deputy Chief of Police, Supt Muhammad Aidil Roneh Abdullah said a car, believed to be used by the suspects, was found abandoned in Jasin, Melaka.

He urged those with information on the robbery and/or the suspects to contact Insp P. S Seventhi at 011-1625 1909 or the Muar District Police Headquarters hotline at 06-952 6001.

The police are investigating the case under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code for armed gang robbery.