GEORGE TOWN: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) are conducting an internal investigation into the shooting involving Indonesian nationals in Tanjung Rhu, Selangor on Jan 24.

The probe will also cover potential violations of procedure and law by MMEA officers, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He emphasised the life-threatening nature of such situations faced by maritime law enforcers but stressed the importance of following proper standard operating procedures for firearm use.

“When the radar detects suspicious activities, how can MMEA assess the situation, especially at 3.00 am in the middle of the dark ocean?” he told reporters at the agency’s 20th Anniversary celebration at Persiaran Karpal Singh today.

Saifuddin explained that initial police investigations revealed that the arrest made days after the incident linked it to a human trafficking operation.

He said the early morning chase was part of MMEA’s efforts to successfully intercept the trafficking attempt. The arrested individual was a key transporter in the operation.

He added that the investigation will cover multiple laws such as the Arms Act 1960 and the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007, and assured that updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

Saifuddin previously stated that during the incident, MMEA’s radar detected a ‘suspicious contact’ in national waters, prompting the enforcement team to intercept and issue a warning over the loudspeaker, which was ignored.

The case was then investigated by police under Sections 307 and 186 of the Penal Code, Section 39 of the Arms Act 1960 and Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.