JOHOR BAHRU: The police have opened an investigation into the incident of a non-Muslim man being scolded and slapped by an individual for eating during Ramadan at a convenience store in a shopping mall here.

Johor Bahru Utara district police chief ACP Balveer Singh Mahindar Singh said his team received a report from a 21-year-old complainant regarding the incident at 9.08 pm yesterday.

The investigation found that the incident occurred at 3.45 pm yesterday. In the incident, the complainant alleged that he was slapped twice on the right cheek by an unknown man.

“The incident is believed to have taken place when the man asked about the complainant’s religion and requested to see his MyKad, but the complainant refused to give the card,“ he said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for intentionally causing injury, and if found guilty, the offender can be sentenced to imprisonment for up to one year or fined up to RM2,000 or both.

Balveer Singh also urged members of the public who have information related to the incident to come forward and assist the investigation by contacting the Johor Bahru Utara district police headquarters at 07-5563122.

Previously, the National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang was reported to have said that the incident was considered a provocative act and did not reflect the spirit of unity and harmony in the multi-ethnic country.

Aaron was quoted as saying that the action must be stopped immediately and not allowed to spread in a country that upholds the principles of the Rukun Negara.

The incident also went viral on social media yesterday, through two videos lasting 32 and 44 seconds.

