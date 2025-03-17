PETALING JAYA: A non-Muslim man was allegedly physically harassed by an older Muslim man in a convenience store in Johor Bahru recently.

In a post on X, @bingbinge656 claimed that he was approached by the man while eating in the store and was asked about his race, to which he responded.

The situation escalated when the young man, Elijah, was allegedly asked to show his identification card (IC).

However, he refused the man’s request.

“He then asked if I was Muslim or a non-Muslim and got angry that I was eating during the fasting period, even though I am a non-Muslim and did not bother him.”

“He even hit me several times,“ he alleged in his post.

In one of the videos attached to the post, the elderly man is seen smacking the side of Elijah’s head while telling him to “speak properly.”

Elijah added that he was grateful to the man’s son for de-escalating the situation and apologising on his father’s behalf.

“He disrespected me and hit me in public. I can accept the apology, but I cannot let this go,“ he concluded.

Enraged netizens urged him to report the man to the police, emphasising that he was both physically and verbally harassed.

Today, National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang responded to the incident on X, stating that the police will investigate the case under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt.

