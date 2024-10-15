Police order 20 houses vacated following landslide in Taman Melawati

KUALA LUMPUR: The police ordered the residents of 20 houses near the location of the landslide in Taman Melawati, Ampang due to heavy rain this morning to evacuate their homes.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail said all residents who were affected by the incident were ordered to evacuate to the Multipurpose Hall in Jalan E5 Taman Melawati for the time being.

He said police received information about a landslide at the intersection of Jalan Serdang and Jalan E6 Taman Melawati at 10.30 am which caused 20 terrace houses to be cut off from the main road.

“A car was damaged in the landslide and a guardhouse cabin was also overturned due to the falling debris, but no casualties were reported,“ he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) operations assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar said a team of six members and machinery from the Ampang Fire and Rescue Station were deployed to the scene of the incident upon receiving the report at 11.42 am.

“The team found that there had been a landslide on the hillside in an area of ??20x20 metres and a collapse of 30 metres high, but the incident did not involve victims or homes but there was still land movement in the area,“ he said in a statement this morning.