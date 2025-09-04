Police personnel severely injured after accidental shooting

GEORGE TOWN: A police personnel was severely injured after accidentally shooting himself in the head at the guard room of the Penang contingent police headquarters on Tuesday (April 8).

Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said the police personnel, 58, was on duty at the commandant camp branch was found with head injuries.

“The personnel suffered severe injuries to the head after accidentally shooting himself with a pistol and investigations at the scene found that one shot had been discharged from the weapon used by the personnel.

“The case is being investigated under Section 39 of the Arms Act 1960, and we are looking at the incident from various angles,” he said in a statement tonight.

The personnel was still being treated at the red zone of the Penang Hospital’s emergency and trauma department as of 10 pm, he said, and urged the public not to speculate on the case.