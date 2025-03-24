SHAH ALAM: Police are investigating the discovery of a newborn baby’s body in a toilet bowl at a petrol station in Sungai Haji Dorani, Sabak Bernam, yesterday.

Sabak Bernam police chief Supt Md Yusof Ahmad said that police received a report from the public around noon, about the discovery of a baby’s body, of unknown gender and ethnicity, found face down in the women’s toilet at the petrol station.

“A medical officer confirmed that the baby had died at 11.15 am. Police are actively investigating to identify those responsible for concealing the birth, and secretly disposing of the body,” he said in a statement, today.

Md Yusof urged anyone with information about the incident to contact investigating officer Insp Nor Aimi Liyana Mohd Khairani, at 018-251 0452, to assist in the investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 318 of the Penal Code.

Earlier, an image of the incident scene, along with claims that an individual had given birth in the women’s toilet at the petrol station before disposing of the baby, went viral on social media.