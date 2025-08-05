PETALING JAYA: Police have confirmed that at least eight individuals and five vehicles were involved in the alleged abduction of Datin Seri Pamela Ling Yueh, who disappeared on April 9 en route to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya.

According to Kuala Lumpur police chief Comm Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa, CCTV footage revealed that three cars blocked the e-hailing vehicle transporting Ling, while two others acted as lookouts in the vicinity, The Star reported.

“We believe at least eight suspects were involved in the abduction.

“We managed to track the suspects’ movements in Putrajaya through various CCTV cameras after the victim was taken.

“They used two different routes and we are investigating further where they went after leaving Putrajaya,“ he told reporters at the KL police headquarters on Thursday (May 8).

He also disclosed that three of the five vehicles used had cloned registration plates.

On April 9, Pamela, 42, was reported missing while travelling in an e-hailing vehicle to the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya as part of an investigation under the MACC Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing, and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act.

Her lawyer lodged a missing person report the same day.

As of May 4, no ransom demand had been made.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain previously confirmed that Ling’s husband is among those being investigated.

“For now, the possibilities are along those lines, and perhaps others are involved as well,” he said, adding that over 16 statements have been recorded, including from Ling’s husband.

“We will also record the statements of their children who are based in Singapore. We have not identified a motive,” he stated.