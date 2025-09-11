Police probe parties manipulating Kampung Sungai Baru issue

MELAKA: Police will investigate whether certain parties exploited the Kampung Sungai Baru issue which triggered a stone-throwing incident that injured a senior police officer this morning.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said a thorough investigation will determine if political opportunists deliberately manipulated the situation to create public tension.

“At first glance, they appear to defend the people, but instead they incite, spread false information, make accusations, promote violence and fuel hatred,” he told a press conference.

He stressed that the freedom to assemble must not be abused through unlawful acts such as injuring public servants.

“I have also spoken to the Inspector-General of Police to take swift and firm action to track down the perpetrators, and we will deal with them according to the law,” he added.

Dang Wangi Police chief ACP Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman sustained a head injury believed to have been caused by a rock thrown by an unidentified individual during a tense enforcement operation.

The incident occurred as authorities carried out a court-ordered operation to cut off the electricity supply and demolish several homes in the area. – Bernama