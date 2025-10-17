Police probe: Std one pupil allegedly beaten in school canteen

SHAH ALAM: A standard one pupil at a primary school in Section 32 near here has been admitted to hospital for injuries after being allegedly beaten by two other students two days ago.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim, who confirmed the incident, said the seven-year-old victim was allegedly beaten by two standard three boys during recess at the school canteen.

“The victim, a local boy, was admitted to the Shah Alam Hospital on Oct 15, and the victim’s mother reported the incident at the police station at 9.51 pm on the same day.

“The victim is still in hospital and reported to be in stable condition, while police are still investigating and identifying the injuries he sustained from the incident,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Iqbal also appealed to the public who have information regarding the incident to contact the investigating officer, Inspector Nor Sabryna Mohamma Taha, at 014-5130450.

The case is being investigated under section 323 of the Penal Code (for voluntarily causing hurt). - Bernama