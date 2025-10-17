Zelensky meets Trump seeking Tomahawk missiles amid Putin summit plans

WASHINGTON: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meets Donald Trump at the White House seeking American-made Tomahawk missiles while the US president prepares for another summit with Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

Zelensky makes his third Washington visit since Trump returned to office following a disastrous televised confrontation in February and a reconciliation meeting in August.

Trump announced his planned meeting with Putin in Budapest on the eve of Zelensky’s visit as part of a fresh effort to reach a peace deal ending Moscow’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine had hoped Zelensky’s trip would increase pressure on Putin through acquiring long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles capable of striking deep into Russian territory.

Trump appears determined to pursue another diplomatic breakthrough following last week’s Gaza ceasefire deal he brokered.

The US president described his Thursday call with Putin as very productive and confirmed they would meet in Budapest within two weeks.

Trump expressed hope for separate but equal meetings with both Putin and Zelensky without providing further details.

Zelensky stated upon arriving in Washington that he hoped Trump’s Middle East success would help end Russia’s devastating war against Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president posted on social media platform X that momentum from curbing terror and war in the Middle East should assist in stopping Russia’s aggression.

Zelensky insisted that Moscow’s willingness to negotiate increased when it heard discussions about providing Tomahawks to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian leader met with defense contractor Raytheon officials on Friday to discuss cooperation and potential joint production of Tomahawk missiles and Patriot systems.

Zelensky also held talks with Lockheed Martin regarding F-16 fighter jet manufacturing.

Trump cast doubt on Ukraine receiving the coveted weapons by expressing concerns about depleting American military supplies.

The US president told reporters that America needs to maintain its own missile stocks and questioned what could be done for Ukraine.

Trump revealed that Putin disapproved when he raised the possibility of providing Tomahawks to Ukraine during their phone conversation.

The Kremlin confirmed immediate preparations for the Budapest summit following what it described as an extremely frank and trustful discussion between Putin and Trump.

Putin’s top aide Yuri Ushakov told journalists that providing Tomahawks would not change battlefield conditions and would damage peace prospects.

Trump’s relationships with both Putin and Zelensky have experienced significant fluctuations since he returned to the White House in January.

The US president has shown increasing frustration with Putin after their Alaska meeting failed to produce war resolution.

Zelensky has regained Trump’s support following their difficult Oval Office encounter where the Ukrainian president faced criticism for his attire and approach.

The Ukrainian leader returned in August wearing formal business attire and accompanied by numerous Western leaders demonstrating solidarity. – AFP