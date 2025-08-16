Police probe viral video on rioting incident

BUTTERWORTH: Police are investigating a viral video on a riot involving a group of individuals believed to have taken place here yesterday.

Seberang Perai Utara police chief ACP Anuar Abdul Rahman said this followed a report of the incident lodged by a local man at the Butterworth Police Station.

“Investigations found that the incident occurred when the complainant tried to help a motorcyclist who was involved in a road accident. As the man was trying to help the motorcyclist, the latter suddenly got up and punched him (complainant) before some passers-by joined in the fight,” he said in a statement today.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting.

Anuar urged those with information regarding the incident to contact the investigation officer, Sergeant Muhammad Adib Ikmal Sukri, at 04-576 2222 (ext. 2275) or any nearby police station to assist in the investigation. - Bernama