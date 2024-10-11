Police probing theft of tiger body parts in Perak - Nik Nazmi

SHAH ALAM: The theft of body parts from a tiger found dead, believed to have been hit by a lorry in Perak yesterday, is now under police investigation.

Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Sustainability, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, said the ministry is taking the issue seriously and is gathering further information about the perpetrators.

He said that the theft involved four canine teeth, claws on the paws, the tail skin, and part of the skin on the tiger’s head.

“The driver who hit the tiger has been identified, but regarding the theft, based on the information we have, it might have been committed by other parties,” he said at a press conference after officiating the inaugural National Hornbill Day celebration here today.

Yesterday, a tiger was found dead, believed to have been struck by a lorry at KM67.1 of the Gerik-Jeli East-West Highway near the Titiwangsa Rest and Service Area (R&R).

Perak Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) director Yusoff Shariff suspects that certain body parts or sections of the carcass, such as the skin, bones, canines, claws, and whiskers, had been stolen.