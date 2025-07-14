JUNE 16 marked the 106th birthday of Tun V.T. Sambanthan, a revered figure in Malaysia’s journey towards unity and nation-building.

Tun Sambanthan once said: “While money fluctuates, morality endures and grows.” His words on compassion, unity and moral values remain deeply inspiring.

His belief that “good intent and good deeds contribute to good karma” still resonates today. In a multiracial country like Malaysia, unity is built on tolerance and acceptance.

The more we nurture these values, the more harmonious our society becomes.

Echoing these ideals, Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah recently emphasised that in today’s uncertain world, resilience, reinvention and, most crucially, collaboration are vital.

His call to embrace pluralism, accommodate diversity and uphold human dignity reminds us of the very principles Tun Sambanthan championed.

It is worth recalling that in 1972, Malaysia’s second prime minister, Tun Abdul Razak Hussein, appointed Sambanthan as the minister of National Unity – a position created to reflect the critical importance of maintaining harmony in a diverse nation.

Tun Sambanthan’s career is filled with significant milestones. He amicably resolved the issue of lion dance performance permits, a culturally sensitive matter at the time.

He also took up the cause of salary disparities among teachers, engaging with then education minister Tun Hussein Onn to address the issue effectively.

Affectionately known as “pemangku perdana menteri” during his service, Sambanthan was a national figure whose contributions earned him enduring recognition.

His legacy lives on, not only in memory but also on Malaysian roads: Jalan Lintang in Sungai Siput, where he hailed from, was renamed Jalan Tun Sambanthan.

In Kuala Lumpur’s Little India, several roads were also renamed in his honour.

As we reflect on the journey ahead, we remember and honour the light left behind by Tun Sambanthan – a light that continues to guide our path towards unity and understanding.

“You have left us. But your light still shines bright, illuminates our paths and guides us.”

Peruji Perumal

Sub-Editor

Malaysia Nanban