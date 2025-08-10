Police raid 22 unlicensed entertainment outlets run by foreigners

KUALA LUMPUR: Police conducted raids on 22 entertainment outlets and restaurants converted into pubs and karaoke rooms in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

The operation, named Op Mega Pusat Hiburan, targeted premises allegedly run by foreigners without valid licences.

Bukit Aman CID director Datuk M. Kumar confirmed the involvement of multiple enforcement agencies in the crackdown.

A total of 16 premises in Selangor and six in Kuala Lumpur were inspected during the operation.

Kumar stated that all raided outlets were suspected of employing illegal foreign workers.

Authorities arrested 288 individuals, including nationals from Myanmar, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

Those detained are being investigated under various laws, including the Penal Code and Immigration Act.

Police also seized cash, entertainment equipment, alcohol, and operational documents during the raids.

The operation highlights ongoing efforts to curb illegal activities in the entertainment sector. - Bernama