KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) have received 261 reports regarding religious insults throughout the country so far, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said.

From the total, 150 reports were lodged against a preacher, 73 regarding the radio presenters’ case and 38 reports against two individuals for allegedly insulting Islam and hurling insults in two separate videos, he said, the latest being a report from an individual, 48, from Iskandar Puteri, over the statement made by a preacher on social media for allegedly insulting the Hindu religion.

He explained that the complainant claimed that the preacher pointed out the differences between the incident involving the radio presenters with the death of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim in the vicinity of a Hindu temple in Seafield, Selangor in November 2018.

“We are investigating this cause under Section 505(c) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and we have taken the individual’s (preacher’s) statement.

“The investigation paper is being completed before being referred to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) on Tuesday,” he said when contacted, adding that the investigation paper on the three radio presenters was currently being studied by the AGC after being referred on Thursday.

He also shared that the police have yet to obtain profiling information from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) on an individual who insulted Islam who is believed to be currently abroad.

“We believe the individual to be in Melbourne, Australia and checks on his movements in and out (of the country) have yet to be obtained from the Immigration (Department),” he added.