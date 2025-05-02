KUALA LUMPUR: Police have recorded statements from two individuals in the top management of a local public university regarding defamatory allegations involving former Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) vice-chancellor, Prof Datuk Dr Mohd Ekhwan Toriman.

Selangor police chief, Datuk Hussein Omar Khan, confirmed that the police had received two reports from the individuals involved, and their statements have been recorded to assist in the investigation.

“Other relevant parties will be called to assist in the investigation, which is being carried out under Section 500 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said when contacted today.

Earlier, allegations of abuse of power and misconduct at UKM involving Mohd Ekhwan surfaced on social media.

The media reported yesterday that Mohd Ekhwan had announced his resignation as UKM vice-chancellor, effective Sunday.

Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, confirmed receiving Mohd Ekhwan’s resignation letter a few days ago, adding that the ministry accepted the decision as he had expressed a desire to focus on other matters.