Police refer viral cat abuse case to veterinary department

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have referred a cat abuse case that went viral on social media today to the Veterinary Services Department for further action.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said a police report was lodged by a complainant who had seen a video of the abuse on the Xiaohongshu.com application at 5.26 pm today.

He said the video showed an unidentified individual abusing a cat by pulling a rope tied around the animal’s neck.

“The video also displayed an address in the comment section, located at Block A, 23rd Floor, Scott Garden Soho, 289, Old Klang Road, 58200 Kuala Lumpur.

“The complainant came forward to file a report, and the police report has been forwarded to the Kuala Lumpur Veterinary Enforcement Unit for further action,“ he said in a statement.

Rusdi said the Veterinary Services Department is investigating the case under Section 29 of the Animal Welfare Act 2015.