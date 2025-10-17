Police rescue 49 Indonesian women from human trafficking ring in Klang

KUALA LUMPUR: Police conducted raids on 11 locations in Klang from October 10 to 13 and rescued 49 Indonesian women who were victims of a human trafficking syndicate.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri M. Kumar confirmed the arrests of 14 individuals including the syndicate’s mastermind operating under the guise of a foreign employment agency.

All arrested suspects comprised 11 Malaysians and three Indonesian women aged between 27 and 47 who were remanded until today.

The rescued women ranged in age from 20 to 47 with some having been in Malaysia for periods between five months and 13 years.

Police also seized RM1.05 million in cash along with 71 Indonesian passports and three vehicles during the coordinated raids.

The syndicate’s modus operandi involved deceiving victims with false job offers in factories and private companies promising salaries of RM2,000 to RM3,000.

Upon arrival in Malaysia the victims were confined in five houses and forced to work as housemaids restaurant assistants and salon workers.

The criminal group controlled victims’ movements by transporting them to and from workplaces while withholding their promised wages.

Victims received threats of harm if they attempted to escape from either their confinement houses or workplaces.

All local suspects have been released on police bail while foreign suspects remain detained under the Immigration Act.

The case is being investigated under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act with victims granted 21-day protection orders. – Bernama