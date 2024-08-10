PETALING JAYA: Police officers responding to a car accident on the Kota Samarahan Expressway on October 5 were allegedly attacked by the driver, who brandished a parang while they tried to assist him.

According to a statement on the Kota Samarahan district police Facebook page, they received a report from their Ops Room about a vehicle that had veered off the road, colliding with four other cars.

“The MPV unit proceeded to the scene and found a black Perodua MYVI, that had skidded into a ditch.

“Officers attempted to open the car door but were unsuccessful. They then initiated efforts to rescue a man inside the vehicle,” the statement read.

“Under the direction and permission of the operations room, the MPV officers broke the small rear passenger-side window.

“As they tried to enter the vehicle through the right rear passenger door, the man inside suddenly pulled out a parang and attempted to attack the officers,” it said.

A viral video with over 1 million views captured the encounter which caught the officer completely off guard as the situation escalated.

“After issuing multiple warnings and instructions for the man to surrender and hand over the parang, he refused to cooperate and tried to attack the officers again with the parang in his right hand.

“When attempts to persuade him to surrender failed, the man was arrested with the help with from the Kota Samarahan Fire Department.

“The seized items, including the Perodua MYVI and the parang were taken back to the Kota Samarahan IPD for further investigation,” it concluded.

