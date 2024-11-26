SHAH ALAM: Police rescued a 15-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped by a group of teenagers from an apartment in Section 7 on Nov 18.

Klang Selatan District police chief ACP Cha Hoong Fong said on Nov 16, the teenager, who had not returned home until late in the evening, was contacted by her concerned father, who urged her to come back to their home in Taman Kem, Port Klang.

Cha stated that the victim’s father later received a voicemail from his daughter’s phone, though the message was unclear about her location, prompting him to make a police report.

“The voicemail instructed the father to pick up the victim in the Subang area, where she was heard arguing with a man (the suspect), along with the victim’s location being provided.

“The father went to the location but could not find his daughter. He then received a WhatsApp message saying the kidnappers would release the victim in Kuala Lumpur,” Cha said in a statement today.

The suspect further threatened that the victim would be sold and demanded a ransom for her safe return when the father said he would file a police report.

Cha said that acting on a tip-off, a raid conducted at an apartment in Section 7, Shah Alam, at 11 pm on Nov 18, led to the victim being found safe and sound. Three male and two female suspects, aged between 15 and 19, were also detained.

“Another two male suspects, aged between 16 and 18, were subsequently detained at 1.10 am on Nov 19 in the parking lot of a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur,“ he added.

He noted that all the suspects had no prior criminal records. The under-18 suspects were remanded for one day, while the others were remanded for four days, until Nov 22.

The case is being investigated under Section 363 of the Penal Code.