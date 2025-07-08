Police search for missing teen with disability in Pasir Puteh

PASIR PUTEH: Police are actively searching for a 19-year-old boy with a learning disability who went missing in Selising, Pasir Puteh. Muhammad Haikal Mohd Saidie was last seen on June 29 and has not been located since.

Pasir Puteh police chief Supt Zaizul Rizal Zakaria confirmed the case is classified as a missing person investigation. The teenager, described as fair-skinned, was reported missing at 9 am on June 29 from Kampung Banggol Saman, Selising.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact Selising police station chief Suhaimi Abdullah at 019-2424434 or the Pasir Puteh district police headquarters operations room at 09-7867222. - Bernama