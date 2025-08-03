Police seek dashcam footage in fatal crash involving two teens

SEREMBAN: Police are urging members of the public with dashboard camera (dashcam) footage related to the accident that claimed the lives of two teenagers after their motorcycle was hit by a car on Jalan Persiaran Senawang 1 last Thursday to come forward and assist in the investigation.

Seremban District Police Chief ACP Mohamad Hatta Che Din said that so far, two eyewitnesses have come forward to provide statements.

“We are conducting further investigations into the case. Those with dashcam recordings are encouraged to come forward to assist, as all the other victims are still in the hospital and have yet to give their statements.

“Based on our investigation, the 18-year-old driver of the Honda Jazz involved in the incident did not possess a driving licence,” he told Bernama today.

He also urged the public not to speculate about the incident, as it could interfere with the investigation.

Earlier, the media reported that two male secondary school students, aged 15 and 16, died after their Modenas Kriss motorcycle was hit by a Honda Jazz on Jalan Persiaran Senawang 1, near the Matahari Height traffic light junction.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accident occurred when the Honda Jazz, driven by the teenage boy with a passenger, was heading from Senawang to Paroi. The driver allegedly failed to stop at a red traffic light, colliding with the victims’ motorcycle and another Honda Vario motorcycle.