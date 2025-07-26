Police seek help to find missing 6-year-old boy in Johor Bahru

JOHOR BAHRU: Police are seeking public assistance to locate a six-year-old boy reported missing from a kopitiam in Taman Bukit Indah.

Iskandar Puteri Police chief ACP M. Kumarasan confirmed that M. Tishant was reported missing by his father at approximately 2.15 am today.

“The boy is about 110 centimetres tall, weighs approximately 19 kilogrammes, has a pointed nose and a dark complexion,” Kumarasan said in a statement.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact investigating officer Insp. E Komaty at 010-3812804, the Iskandar Puteri District Control Centre at 07-5113622, or the hotline at 07-5114486. - Bernama