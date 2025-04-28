Police seek help to locate teen reported missing since April 21

IPOH: Police are seeking public assistance to locate a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since April 21 and was last seen in front of the Perak State Sports Council (MSN) building.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the missing persons report for Nur Darwisyah Aina Mohamad Farid was lodged by her father at 9.46 am on the same day at the Sungai Senam Police Station.

“Initial investigations revealed that the complainant had sent his daughter to the MSN sports hostel for Judo training, which was scheduled from April 18 to 20.

“At around 6.30 pm on April 21, when the complainant went to pick up his daughter, he discovered she was not at the hostel, and her mobile phone was turned off,” he said in a statement today.

Abang Zainal Abidin said the complainant had searched the Ipoh area but could not locate his daughter. He also described the girl as fair-skinned and wearing glasses.

Anyone with information about the girl is urged to come forward to the nearest police station or contact the Ipoh District Police Headquarters Operations Room at 05-2451500.