Police seek public help to identify body found in Kapit river

KAPIT: Police are seeking public assistance to identify a man whose body was discovered floating in the Rajang River today.

Kapit Police chief DSP Rohana Nanu confirmed that authorities received a public report about the floating body at 11.25 am near Wharf Kapit.

Police personnel rushed to the location but strong river currents had already carried the body downstream before their arrival.

The Fire and Rescue Department and Civil Defence Force successfully recovered the body at Teluk Selindung at 12.10 pm.

The recovery location was approximately five kilometres downstream from the initial sighting at Wharf Kapit.

Medical personnel transported the deceased to Kapit Hospital for further examination and procedures.

Police described the victim as approximately 170 centimetres tall with light brown complexion.

Authorities estimate the man was in his 40s at the time of his death.

Distinctive body markings include a koi fish tattoo on the front of his right thigh.

The man also had two terung Iban tattoos positioned on the front of both shoulders.

Police urge anyone with missing relatives or friends matching this description to come forward.

Family members or acquaintances with relevant information should contact Kapit police station immediately.

Authorities continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the man’s death. – Bernama