Police seek public help to locate missing elderly man

SEREMBAN: Police are seeking public assistance to locate an elderly man, T’ng Kwi Soon @ Abdul Rahim Abdullah, 80, who has been missing since leaving his home in Felda Lui Timur, Jempol, on Oct 10 of last year.

Jempol police chief Supt Hoo Chang Hook said they received a report on Oct 18 at 9.54 am from the man’s brother-in-law, a 65-year-old settler, regarding his disappearance.

The missing man is described as being 165 cm (5.4 feet) tall, of medium build, fair-skinned, with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved shirt and cream-coloured trousers.

T’ng, who is unemployed, had been reported missing once before but managed to find his way home.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Sungai Lui police station at 06-4692222.