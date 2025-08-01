Police seek public help to locate missing girl in Petaling Jaya

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are seeking public help to locate a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing in Ara Damansara, Petaling Jaya, yesterday.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Shahrulnizam Ja’afar said the teenager, Puteri Rania Qalesya Ibrahim, was last seen at the Taman Putra Damai 1 People’s Housing Project (PPR) 1, Ara Damansara, at 1.11 pm.

“The teenager, who has tanned skin, is 150 cm tall,” he said in a statement today.

Shahrulnizam urged anyone with information on the teenager’s whereabouts to contact the nearest police station, the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters at 03-79662222, or investigating officer Insp Mohd Maliki Ariffin at 013-8308485.