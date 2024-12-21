IPOH: Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a 43-year-old female teacher who has been reported missing since Dec 10.

Nur Nazalishah Ahmad, from Taman Lapangan Harmoni here, was last seen at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Anderson, school area.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said a missing person report was lodged by her sister at the Tampoi police station in Johor.

“According to the initial report received, the woman was reported missing because she was believed to have a domestic problem,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Members of the public with information about the woman are asked to contact the Ipoh District Police Headquarters at 05-2451500 or any nearby police station.