Police seek witnesses in Kajang child molestation case

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are searching for witnesses to assist in the investigation of an alleged child molestation case involving a Bangladeshi worker at a Kajang convenience store.

The incident reportedly occurred on February 27, with the victim’s father lodging a police report on March 12.

Kajang Police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof confirmed the case after a viral video surfaced on social media platform X, uploaded by user @Negeri09.

The footage showed a man being assaulted alongside claims of sexual harassment involving the child.

“Checks found that a police report was lodged on March 12 by the victim’s 32-year-old father.

“He claimed that his daughter was molested on Feb 27. The report was made after the victim disclosed the incident to her family on March 11,“ Naazron said.

Authorities face challenges as no CCTV footage from the location is available.

“The witness to the incident has yet to be located to assist the investigation as there is no closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from the location,“ he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code and Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

Police urge anyone with information to contact investigating officer Sgt Norfaziana Sirkam at 019-5759045 or the nearest police station. – Bernama