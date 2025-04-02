Police seeking public assistance to find missing elderly man

IPOH: The police are seeking public assistance to look for an elderly man went missing after leaving his residence in Taman Singa Baru, Sitiawan on Jan 31.

Manjung district police chief ACP Hasbullah Abd Rahman said a report was lodged over the disappearance of Swee Seh Wah, 68, by his son, Swee Tai Hong, 26, on Feb 2.

“The missing man is estimated to be 170 centimetres tall, weighing about 99 kilogrammes, has short greying hair, is of fair skin and was last seen wearing a colourful striped top and blue shorts.

“He was reported to have left on the night of Jan 31 on a C70 motorcycle with the license plate PBK 2027,” he said in a statement today.

He urged those who know the elderly man or with information to contact the Manjung district police headquarters at 05-6886222 or investigating officer Sgt Maj Noor Hishamuddin Md Isa at 019-3664181.