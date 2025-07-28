Police seize 936 fighting cocks, arrest trio in Sabah raid

PAPAR: Police seized 936 fighting cocks of Philippine breed and arrested three men, including two foreigners, during a raid in Kampung Kambizaan, Sabah.

The operation, conducted on Friday, was a joint effort between Bukit Aman’s Internal Security and Public Order Department and the Kota Kinabalu Veterinary Services Department.

Datuk Seri Azmi Abu Kassim, director of Bukit Aman’s Internal Security and Public Order Department, confirmed the arrests and seizures.

“Among the items seized were 30 iron cages, 107 tagging rods from the Philippines, and various types of vitamins and medications for the birds,“ he said in a statement.

The suspects, aged between 38 and 59, included an Indonesian and a Filipino national.

The trio is being investigated under Section 15(1) of the Animals Enactment 2015 for allegedly importing animals without a licence.

The total estimated value of the seized items is RM4.7 million.

In a separate nationwide crackdown, police conducted 179 raids, arresting 314 individuals for offences including smuggling of non-duty paid goods, controlled item leaks, imitation weapon sales, wildlife trafficking, and e-waste operations.

The total estimated value of these seizures reached RM550,947,488.81. - Bernama