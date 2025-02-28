Immigration detains 96 illegal foreigners in raid around Kajang

PUTRAJAYA: The Immigration Department (JIM) arrested 96 Bangladeshis, Myanmarese and Indonesians aged between 20 and 69 for various immigration offences in a raid on a foreigner settlement around Kajang, Selangor early this morning.

Immigration director-general Datuk Zakaria Shaaban said a total of 135 illegal migrants were checked in the operation carried out by the team together with the Civil Defence Force comprising 116 officers of various ranks.

“The location of the raid was concentrated on a private land lot that had been developed with rental houses in a disorganised manner.

“During the raid, there were illegal immigrants who tried to escape and hide, but their actions were successfully foiled by the authorities,“ he said in a statement today.

Zakaria said the enforcement was carried out following complaints from the public regarding illegal immigrants suspected of residing at the location without identification documents and overstaying, which is an offence under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and the Passport Act 1966.

He said all the illegal immigrants were now being detained at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Immigration Depot for further investigation.

He said the Immigration Department would continue to take strict action against any party found to have committed an offence under the Immigration Act 1959/63, the Passport Act 1966, the Immigration Regulations 1963 and the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants (ATIPSOM) Act 2007.

“Strict action will also be taken against any party that employs and protects illegal immigrants,” he said.