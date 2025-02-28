PUTRAJAYA: The Cabinet today lauded and expressed its gratitude to Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah for the call on all parties to refrain from continuing the debate over the addendum order.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, who is also the MADANI Government spokesperson, said that the government hopes everyone takes heed of the Sultan’s decree.

“The Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) has expressed the government’s gratitude towards Sultan Abdullah’s decree. As we all know, His Royal Highness has decreed that the issue of the royal adendum, which is currently under legal process, should be respected,” he told a press conference today.

Fahmi further explained that the government would continue to implement and address matters related to the legal process concerning the royal addendum.

Al-Sultan Abdullah, in his speech at the ‘Himpunan Pahang Bermunajat Raja Berdaulat’ programme at the State Mosque in Kuantan last night, had decreed that the issue surrounding the addendum order should not be further debated as it is now under legal process.

Therefore, the Sultan said all parties must respect the processes and laws that have been established and avoid creating confusion or unnecessary debates.