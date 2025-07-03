Police seize RM10.5 million contraband in Kuching raids

KUCHING: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) uncovered contraband worth over RM10 million in a major crackdown on smuggling activities in Kuching, Sarawak. The operation, conducted yesterday, targeted two storage facilities used to hoard illegal goods.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department (KDNKA) director Datuk Seri Azmi Abu Kassim confirmed the arrests of three individuals—two locals and an Indonesian national—aged between 30 and 64. The seized items, valued at RM10,500,028, included large quantities of liquor and cigarettes.

The raids, codenamed Op Taring Alpha 1 and Op Taring Alpha 2, were executed with support from the Sarawak Brigade General Operations Force (PGA). At the first location, authorities recovered 648 litres of liquor, 90,000 white cigarettes, 51,200 kretek cigarettes, and a mobile phone. The second raid yielded 4,190,000 white cigarettes, 24,320 kretek cigarettes, a van, and another mobile phone.

Azmi highlighted that since January 1 this year, Bukit Aman KDNKA has conducted 155 operations nationwide, leading to 236 arrests and seizures worth RM443.85 million. He urged public cooperation in reporting smuggling activities, stressing their economic and security risks.

“Smuggling activities and the sale of untaxed goods not only impact the nation’s revenue, but could also pose a threat to border security if not tackled comprehensively,“ said Azmi. - Bernama