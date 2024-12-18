KOTA BHARU: Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat has announced the expansion of the restricted area surrounding the collapsing Sungai Kelantan riverbank, located near a condominium and hotel on Jalan Post Office Lama.

This move is a precautionary measure aimed at preventing further erosion and its potential spread to surrounding areas.

Following an assessment of the site, he noted that the area continues to attract members of the public, many of whom are visiting to take photographs and record videos of the collapse.

“I have directed my officers to extend the restricted area to ensure the public remains at a safe distance,“ he said to Bernama today.

He also urged the public to stay clear of the site for their own safety, as the area remains at risk of further collapse at any time.

In response, the Kelantan government has officially declared the collapsed area along the Sungai Kelantan riverbank a disaster zone.

Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Dr Mohamed Fadzli Hassan emphasised the need for urgent repairs to prevent further deterioration. He pointed out that the restoration efforts must be prioritised, as the location is a key tourist attraction.

“The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) is currently conducting inspections and studies to assess ongoing soil movement or erosion,“ he said.

“We are committed to ensuring that such incidents do not recur. However, there is no specific timeline set for the completion of the restoration work,” he said.

On Monday (Dec 16), nearly 50 metres of the Sungai Kelantan riverbank collapsed, causing significant damage to a pedestrian and recreational path frequently used by locals for leisure activities. The path fell by nearly 10 metres.