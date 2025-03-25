Tengku Zafrul humbled by BAM’s nomination as next president

MINISTER of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) Senator Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz today said that he was truly humbled and touched by the recognition from the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM), who nominated him as their next president for the 2025-2029 term.

Tengku Zafrul, who accepted the nomination, also thanked BAM for the trust bestowed upon him to lead the association.

“If elected, I will serve BAM and the sport of badminton to the best of my abilities for the supporters of badminton across Malaysia,” he said via a post on X today.

Earlier today, BAM acting president Datuk V. Subramaniam announced that the majority of its council members has reached a consensus to nominate Tengku Zafrul as their next boss.

Subramaniam stressed that the nomination highlights the need for strong and stable leadership to propel the association forward.

BAM’s upcoming election is expected to take place on May 10 during its annual general meeting (AGM).

Previously, Tengku Zafrul was close to being appointed as BAM president to replace Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria, who initially planned to step down early last year.

However, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh requested Mohamad Norza to reconsider and remain in office until after the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Following the conclusion of the Paris 2024, BAM decided to appoint Subramaniam as acting president until the AGM in May.

