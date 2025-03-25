Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman Temple management agrees to relocate

KUALA LUMPUR: The management of the Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman Temple in Jalan Masjid India has agreed to relocate the temple to a new site near its current location.

The temple’s committee secretary, G. Kaarthik, said the agreement was reached following a discussion with the authorities regarding the new temple site, which took place yesterday.

“We are grateful to the minister, the elected representatives, and other authorities who helped facilitate this resolution.

“The new site is located nearby, just within the Jalan Masjid India area, and is suitable as an alternative location,” he said in a statement today.

Kaarthik added that the committee is currently finalising some technical aspects in a meeting with the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) this afternoon, and an official announcement will be made later.

Last Thursday, the media reported that discussions regarding the relocation of the Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman Temple, located on land owned by Jakel Group, have been progressing smoothly and harmoniously between the company, temple management, and DBKL.

ALSO READ:

Masjid Madani groundbreaking to proceed on March 27: Anwar

Stop exploiting Jalan Masjid temple relocation issue for self interests: Sentosa assemblyman