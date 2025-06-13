IPOH: The police will take the statement of a teacher believed to have made an obscene post on social media about the bus crash that killed 15 Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students in Gerik this Monday (June 16).

Manjung district police chief ACP Hasbullah Abd Rahman said the teacher, a man teaching in a school in Perak, will provide his statement at the Manjung district police headquarters.

“We will record his statement on June 16 during the appointment made with him,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Hasbullah said in a statement yesterday that the police had opened two investigation papers over the matter under Section 504 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

The investigation is based on a police report they received on May 11 about a Facebook post by a user named ‘Khalid Yunus’.