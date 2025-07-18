Police urge public to stop speculation on Papar student’s death

PAPAR: Police have called on the public to refrain from speculation regarding the death of a 13-year-old student who fell from her school dormitory in Papar.

The incident occurred early Wednesday, with the victim later pronounced dead at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital in Kota Kinabalu.

Papar district police chief Supt Kamaruddin Ambo Sakka confirmed that authorities are investigating the case.

He stressed the need for sensitivity toward the grieving family.

“The police received a report of the incident at 8.16 am and the victim was immediately sent to the Queen Elizabeth I Hospital in Kota Kinabalu for further treatment, but was pronounced dead at about 1 pm yesterday,“ he said.

Initial findings suggest the student fell around 3 am and was later found unconscious in a drain near her dormitory.

Authorities urge anyone with information to assist investigations by contacting the Papar district police headquarters at 088-912222 or the nearest police station. - Bernama