KUALA LUMPUR: A policeman pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to a charge of gang-robbing a Bangladeshi man last month.

The accused, Corporal Muhammad Arieff Marhalim, 40, made the plea after the charge against him was read out before Judge Izralizam Sanusi.

According to the charge, he and another person who is still at large are accused of committing the act against Robin Miah by robbing him of gold bars weighing an estimated 1499.81 grammes worth RM580,345.26, cash worth RM7,000 and a Redmi Note 13 mobile phone belonging to the victim.

The offence was allegedly committed in Jalan Pudu, here between 12.25 pm ​​and 3.15 pm, on Nov 26 under Section 395 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail sentence of 20 years and can be liable to a fine or whipping, if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nor Aisyah Mohamed Zanyuin proposed bail of RM15,000 with one surety while lawyer Shah Rizal Abdul Manan, who represented the accused, requested a lower bail on the grounds that his client is still serving and has a family including three children.

Izralizam allowed the accused bail of RM10,000 with one surety and set Jan 22 for mention of the case.