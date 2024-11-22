KUALA LUMPUR: A police officer pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court today to a charge of stealing a necklace and bracelet from the body of a woman who had died in a car last month.

Lance Cpl Mohd Alifah Mohd Sapie, 35, was accused of stealing the jewellery from the 26-year-old deceased woman found inside a car parked by the side of Prima Setapak Road, Wangsa Maju, at 2.40 am on Oct 1.

He was charged under Section 379 of the Penal Code, which carries penalties of up to seven years imprisonment, a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Vivi’ Asnita Zaina’ larifin did not propose bail, as the offence is non-bailable. However, she requested a high amount if the court decided to grant one.

The accused’s lawyer, R. Lavinia, appealed for a reduced bail on the grounds that her client supports a family, including his wife and five children.

Magistrate M. S. Arunjothy granted bail of RM3,500 with one surety and set the next case mention for Jan 22, 2025.

Previously, it was reported that the victim’s father, a 59-year-old former senior police officer, filed a report after discovering that the jewelry his daughter was wearing at the time of her death was missing.

He was informed by the hospital and police that his daughter was not wearing any jewelry when found in the vehicle.

