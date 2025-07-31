Policeman stabbed at Pudu Market, suspect arrested with drugs

KUALA LUMPUR: A policeman sustained serious injuries after being stabbed by a suspect during a crime prevention patrol at Pudu Market this afternoon. Acting Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad confirmed the incident, stating the victim was attacked while inspecting the suspect along with four other officers.

“The suspect suddenly pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the abdomen before fleeing,“ he said in a statement. The injured officer was rushed to Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz UKM for treatment.

Police later apprehended the 56-year-old local suspect and recovered a 21.5 cm knife along with three plastic packets containing yellowish powder and chunks believed to be drugs.

The suspect will be remanded and investigated under Section 307 (attempted murder) and Section 186 (obstructing public servant) of the Penal Code. Witnesses are urged to contact ASP Mohd Firdaus Sharil or the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline. - Bernama