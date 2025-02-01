KUALA LUMPUR: A 26-year-old policewoman was arrested during an Ops Hiburan operation conducted at an entertainment centre on Jalan Tun Razak here yesterday after testing positive for drugs.

Wangsa Maju district police chief ACP Mohamad Lazim Ismail said that during the operation at 2 am, the policewoman tested positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine, ketamine and benzodiazepines following a urine screening.

“The low-ranking woman officer is on leave before reporting for duty in the Johor contingent. She was taken to the Wangsa Maju district police headquarters for further action. The case is being investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,“ he said in a statement today.

She was remanded for two days until today and has since been released on police bail.

Besides the policewoman, Mohamad Lazim said 66 other individuals were inspected and 11 foreign nationals were detained for visa misuse offences.