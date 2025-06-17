KUALA LUMPUR: A policy on groundwater management as an alternative water source must be formulated and implemented immediately to ensure the continuity of the country’s water supply, said Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul.

He said this is necessary because water resources, which are essential for life and national development, are increasingly under threat due to pollution, climate change and rising demand.

“In this context, groundwater is a vital alternative — it is cleaner, less exposed to pollution and has huge potential, especially in rural areas,” he said when opening the Seminar on the Potential of Groundwater: An Alternative for Water Resource Management in Malaysia here today.

He said the seminar brought together policymakers, implementers and stakeholders to chart a clear direction for comprehensive water management, particularly groundwater, with Parliament acting as a bridge between the legislative and executive branches.

Also present was Deputy Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir.

“Malaysia isn’t that big — we only have 32 million people. Surely we can solve our water issues; it’s not like we’re in Ethiopia or Africa. We’re surrounded by sea; we’re a maritime country with abundant rainfall. The issue lies in how we manage it for the benefit of the people,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Akmal Nasrullah described the seminar as a catalyst for a new policy grounded in data and concrete action.

“Malaysia still depends on surface water sources like rivers and dams to meet domestic, industrial and agricultural needs. However, climate uncertainty, pollution and rising demand are increasingly threatening the country’s water security.

“In this context, groundwater has the potential to serve as a strategic complement to the existing system,” he said.

He added that a study by the Department of Minerals and Geoscience Malaysia found that the country has vast groundwater reserves, particularly in rural and interior areas that are often left out of conventional supply systems.

However, he said the development of this resource remains limited, with key constraints including a lack of hydrogeological data, limitations in mapping and monitoring technology, and low public awareness.