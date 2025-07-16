Oilfields in Iraqi Kurdistan hit by drone attacks for third time

DUBAI: Oilfields in Iraq’s Kurdistan semi-autonomous region were attacked for a third day on Wednesday as bomb-laden drones targeted DNO-operated fields in the Zakho border area, according to the region’s counter-terrorism service.

The attack did not result in any casualties but caused material damages, the service posted on Facebook.

Norwegian oil and gas operator DNO operates the Tawke and Peshkabir oil fields in the Zakho area that borders Turkey.

On Tuesday, a drone attack halted production at the Sarsang oilfield in Iraq’s Kurdistan region only hours before its U.S. operator signed a deal with the Iraqi government to develop another field.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but Iraqi Kurdistan security sources said that initial investigations suggested the drone came from areas under the control of Iran-backed militias.

On Monday, two drones fell on the Khurmala oilfield near Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan, damaging the water pipes at the field. - Reuters